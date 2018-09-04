Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The professional athletes on American Ninja Warrior bring the latest in Ninja training and fun to Centennial. The Ninja Nation opens in Centennial this Saturday. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals got to try their mobile unit that they set up in front of the station. In addition to the gym, this mobile unit will be available for birthday parties, corporate events, you name it. Stop by the grand opening of Ninja Nation Centennial this Saturday September 8th at 8644 South Peoria Street. Come meet American Ninja Warrior superstars. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at NinjaNation.com.