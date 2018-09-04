Man charged with murder, setting body on fire

DENVER — A man is charged with beating his roommate to death and setting the body on fire after he was told he could no longer live in the apartment.

The charges allege that between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 52-year-old Seth Mosee told Tahil Johnson, 23, and a woman they needed to move.

In retaliation, Johnson fatally beat the man then stole his vehicle, television and other personal items.

Johnson and the woman are accused of spending the night in the apartment at 10700 E. Dartmouth Ave. and setting Mosee’s body on fire the following day, according to the Denver District Attorney.

Denver firefighters responding to a 911 call reporting a fire at the apartment building found the severely burned body on an air mattress in the floor of the living room area.

The fire was centralized on the mattress on which the victim was found.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a status hearing on Sept. 7.

It’s unclear what the woman’s involvement was in the alleged crime and whether she’ll be charged.