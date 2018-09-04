Knife-wielding man shot, killed after charging Westminster police officers

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3300 block of 97th Ave. just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a tweet posted by the department at 2:49 p.m., a homeowner called in and reported a burglary in progress. He told dispatchers that he was locked in his bedroom while a man armed with a knife was in his apartment.

When officers arrived, according to the apartment, they found that the door had been forced open. When they opened the door, the armed man charged at them, they said.

Two officers pulled their weapons and the man was shot dead at the scene. A nearby school, Rocky Mountain Elementary, was placed on precautionary lockout.

Westminster police say no officers were injured and there is no ongoing danger to the school or public.

The identity of the man killed has not been released. The homeowner was not harmed.