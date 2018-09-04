Temperatures stay in 70s with chance of afternoon storms; highest chance of rain is Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be sunshine on Tuesday ahead of a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach about 79 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains start sunny, then there's a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range from 55 to 70 degrees.

A cold front moves in later Tuesday, setting up an abnormally wet and cool Wednesday.

Expect rain showers and a couple thunderstorms across the Front Range throughout the day on Wednesday.

The rain chance is 60 percent and high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Some places will stay in the 60s.

The mountains look wet with snow on the 14ers and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday features a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms across the Front Range.

It will be a bit drier on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. It will be much drier and warmer on Saturday and Sunday.

