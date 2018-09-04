Grief counselors assist in wake of parade accident that killed 8-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. -- Mental health counselors offered assistance Tuesday to a school community, witnesses and loved ones grieving the loss of an 8-year-old boy killed when a parade float ran over him.

Brycen Zerby was participating in Windsor's annual parade Monday when he fell off his church's float and was run over.

On Tuesday, his principal, Dr. Bradford Every, spoke about the impact of his death on his school and on him.

"It feels like as the principal that they are all my children," said Bradford. "If you have ever taught a child, it’s like they are your kid for the rest of your life and it’s tough to really feel any other way."

Counselors from North Ranger Behavioral Health and counselors from the school district were at Frontier Academy Elementary to speak with students, parents and staff.

"Some of our family and staff and students were pretty close with proximity. Some saw stuff in real time," said Bradford. "So many people were immediately impacted."

"It would be normal and natural and expected if the images of what they saw stuck with them, maybe even forever," said Kim Collins, a director of youth services and crisis services for the center.

The Zerby's church, Generations Church, sent out information for people wishing to attend Brycen's memorial service:

Services to celebrate and honor the life of Brycen and to seek comfort and place our hope in Jesus will be Friday, September 7, 3:00 PM at Generations Church, 3600 W. 22nd Street, Greeley with a brief reception to follow and also a graveside service at 11 AM, Saturday September 8, Lakeside Cemetery, 1525 South 9th Street, Canon City, Colorado with a brief reception to follow.