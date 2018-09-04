Frightened horse rescued after stolen trailer crashes in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A horse was rescued after a stolen trailer crashed onto its side in Weld County late Sunday night, the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District said Tuesday.

Crews responded to near Weld County Roads 18 and 21 northwest of Fort Lupton on a report of a horse trailer on its side. The trailer was reported stolen earlier in the evening.

A live horse was trapped inside the trailer. Crews, with the aid of a veterinarian, too, more than 90 minutes to extricate the horse.

The horse suffered some minor injuries and was frightened but otherwise fine, officials said.