Explosion sparked fire at Longmont hotel

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two people required medical treatment following an explosion and fire at a hotel in Longmont on Tuesday morning.

The Mountain View Fire Rescue tweeted out the information at 6:40 a.m., and said they had responded to the fire at the First Interstate Inn of Del Camino at 4:56 a.m.

The fire was extinguished and contained to one room in the hotel. A spokesperson with the department said crews determined the fire was caused by an explosion but did not elaborate.

One person was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Denver hospital for burn treatment; the victim is in critical condition.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on that victim’s condition.