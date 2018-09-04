Evidence of hash oil extraction found following Weld County motel blast, 2 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Early-morning explosions injured two people at First Interstate Inn near I-25 and Highway 24 on Tuesday. Hash oil could be to blame, according to deputies. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

“There was like a big bang,” witness Jason Kirby said.

Video shot by FOX31 of the room’s interior shows aerosol canisters left behind. Evidence of butane hash oil extraction was found, according to sheriff’s deputies. The Weld County Drug Task Force is investigating.

Two men with serious burns were taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a medical center in Aurora. Witnesses saw one of the men in physical agony.

“[He was] saying help me, help me, do you have water,” motel guest Bobby Rowland said. “He steps up onto the curb and he has no clothes on and his whole side is all burned up.”

Deputies had not reported any arrests as of late Tuesday. It remains unclear if the injured men are under investigation.

The explosions inconvenienced motel guests for a couple hours as firefighters put out the flames.

“There was a big pound on the door and Weld County sheriffs asked us to evacuate the room,” Kirby said.

The motel remained open on Tuesday with four fewer rooms available.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows about hash oil activities at First Interstate Inn to call Northern Colorado CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.