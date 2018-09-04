Epic Pass or Ikon Pass: Breaking down the 2018-19 season passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With Labor Day behind us, now is the best time to start thinking about which pass you want to buy for the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season.

There's two big passes available - the Ikon Pass or the Epic Pass.

With prices of lift tickets increasing, passes are a popular option for folks who want to hit the slopes and they often pay for themselves after a couple of visits.

Both the Epic Pass and Ikon Pass offer cheaper passes that come with restrictions and black out dates.

But each pass is different. The FOX31 Problem Solvers broke down the differences between the two passes so you can make a decision before hitting the slopes.

Be aware pricing and features are subject to change and you should contact the resorts directly for any questions.

Ikon Pass

Price: $999 for unlimited; $699 for base pass with restrictions

Destinations: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain, and Eldora. There's 35 destinations total that include nine other North America ski areas and several international ones including Canada and Australia.

Epic Pass

Price: $899 for unlimited; $699 for local pass with restrictions

Destinations: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, and Arapahoe Basin. There's 19 total Colorado resorts along with several across the country, Canada and Europe.

No matter which pass you choose, it's important to note that the prices are expected to increase the closer we get to ski season. Epic Pass says its prices will increase on October 7.