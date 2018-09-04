× Denver Public Schools wants your input for its superintendent search

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is gathering information about what members of the community want to see in the next superintendent.

Tom Boasberg announced this summer he is stepping down.

The school board is asking community members their thoughts on the current state of the district, where they want to see it go in the future and what characteristics they want to see in the next superintendent.

The first of six meetings to hear from the public was held Tuesday night. If you can’t make it to one of the meetings, there is an opportunity for you to offer your input via email.

Dates and locations of upcoming public meetings: