Denver man plans to sell his Denver Broncos gar to support Colin Kaepernick

DENVER -- The start of the official NFL season is just two days away. As teams gear up for kickoff, one long-time fan now says he is cutting ties with the Broncos and will no longer watch the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“It’s an NFL thing completely," Broncos fan Jonathan McMillan said.

Colin Kaepernick's decision to take a knee and protest police brutality has lots of people distancing themselves from their teams.

Last year a woman told FOX31 she could no longer watch the Broncos after some players decided to follow Kaepernick's footsteps. She said it was disrespectful to the flag and military personnel.

“I strongly believe in what Colin’s message is," McMillan said.

Now FOX31 is telling the other side of the story.

McMillan said, “I can’t see how I can honestly say I believe in what Colin Kaepernick is doing in protesting inequality and honestly brutality against black men and still support the organization that black-listed him for making that stand. There’s no way I can in good conscious enjoy myself watching that.”

McMillan will sell all his gear and give that money to Kaepernick's foundation. His decision comes just hours after Nike announced Kaepernick as the face of its "Just Do It" anniversary campaign.

It's a campaign that has once again divided America. Some people have posted videos of themselves burning their Nike shoes to show their disagreement with the company's decision.

On the other hand, McMillan says he couldn't agree with the ad more.

Kaepernick does not play in the NFL right now. He's in the middle of a lawsuit with the NFL, after accusing the league of collusion.