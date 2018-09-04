Denver-based Furniture Row Racing to cease operations at end of season

DENVER — In a statement issued Tuesday, Furniture Row Racing said it will shut down operations at the end of the 2018 NASCAR season due to lack of funding.

Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser cited revenue as a factor in the decision, saying, “This is not good for anybody. The numbers just don’t add up. I would have to borrow money to continue as a competitive team and I’m not going to do that. This was obviously a painful decision to arrive at knowing how it will affect a number of quality and talented people. … I feel that it’s only proper to make the decision at this time to allow all team members to start seeking employment for next year.”

The statement continued, saying the organization has not been able to secure funding from additional sources to replace current sponsor 5-hour ENERGY.

“We’ve been aggressively seeking sponsorship to replace 5-hour ENERGY and to offset the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing but haven’t had any success. I feel that it’s only proper to make the decision at this time to allow all team members to start seeking employment for next year. I strongly believe that all of our people have enhanced their careers by working at Furniture Row Racing.”

The Denver-based team is the defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship winning team with driver Martin Truex Jr.

Truex added his voice to the conversation, expressing disappointment with the decision but gratitude for being part of the team.

“While I am saddened by today’s announcement, I totally understand the decision. Barney Visser, Joe Garone and the entire Furniture Row Racing team took me in while my career was in a bad place, and together we reached the pinnacle of the sport. I will forever be grateful to each and every one of them, and also to Furniture Row, Denver Mattress and the Visser family,” he said.

‘But make no mistake this is not the immediate end. We still have unfinished business to attend to and that’s to give everything we have to successfully defend our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Right now that is foremost on my mind as it is with the entire team,” he added.

An additional post penned by Visser on the Furniture Row Racing Twitter page said that he had a “wake-up call” last year when he suffered a heart attack and he feels the need to “make the best decisions that will have an impact on myself and my family.”

"It’s been one incredible ride for all of us."

Barney Visser

Team Owner

A previous post on the Furniture Row Racing website boasted about the team’s recent accomplishments, saying, “Martin Truex Jr. rebounded to finish 11th in Sunday night’s Southern 500, the Furniture Row Racing driver didn’t exit Darlington Raceway with much happiness”.

Truex is slated to enter the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next Sunday ranked third in both driver and playoff points. The 10-race playoffs will start the following Sunday Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to the racing website.