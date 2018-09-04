Classic Broncos photos from the 1960s to today

DENVER —As the Broncos get ready for the 2018 season, we thought it would be fun to take a look back through classic photos of the team through the years.
These pictures span from the 1960s to today.
Let’s start with this picture from October 1968 of members of the Broncos sitting on the bench.
October 07, 1968: Members of the Denver Broncos, an American football team on the bench. (Photo by Harry Benson/Getty Images)
Quarterback John Elway was all smiles after scoring a touchdown during second half action in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. And, yes, the Broncos won.
MIAMI, : Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway smiles after scoring a touchdown during secon half action in Super Bowl XXXIII 31 January at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL. The Broncos are playing for their second consecutive NFL championship. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/STEPHEN JAFFE (Photo credit should read STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
Jason Elam, who was kicker for the Broncos for 15 seasons, is pictured here celebrating after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of the Broncos 31-28 win over the Oakland Raiders in December 1995.
24 DEC 1995: KICKER JASON ELAM OF THE DENVER BRONCOS CELEBRATES WITH HOLDER TOM ROUEN #16 AFTER KICKING THE GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE BRONCOS 31-28 WIN OVER THE OAKLAND RAIDERS AT THE OAKLAND COLISEUM IN OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in December 1990.
30 Dec 1990: Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Broncos won the game, 22-13. Mandatory Credit: Tim de Frisco /Allsport
A beautiful day at Mile High Stadium in October 1998 as the Broncos defeated the Jaguars 37-24.
25 Oct 1998: General view of the stadium during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 37-24. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Laforet /Allsport
On Jan. 25, 1998 the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. This was Denver’s first league championship after suffering four previous Super Bowl losses, and snapped a 13-game losing streak for AFC teams in the Super Bowl
25 Jan 1998: The Denver Broncos hold up the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24.
A Denver Broncos fan rides the mascot and flies a flag during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in 1996.
The Broncos won the game, 24-19.
15 Dec 1996: A Denver Broncos fan rides the mascot and flies a flag during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game, 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport
Ed McCaffrey carries the football after making a catch during Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.
25 Jan 1998: Ed McCaffery #87 of the Denver Broncos carries the football after making a catch during Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Al
Broncos Country has no limits. This Broncos fan flew from Florida in December 1996 just to see John Elway play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
8 Dec 1996: Fans cheer and wave signs as the Denver Broncos head off the field during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 41-6.
Quarterback John Elway holds his new street sign after it was presented to him at a victory rally and parade at the City and County Building in Denver, following Super Bowl XXXII.
DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 16: Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (L) holds his new street sign after it was presented to him at a victory rally and parade 27 January at the City and County Building in Denver, Colorado. Thousands of fans helped the Broncos celebrate their victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII at the rally. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP/Getty Images)
Terrell Davis carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mile High Stadium in September 1995. The Broncos defeated the Redskins 38-31.
17 Sep 1995: Terrell Davis #30 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Redskins 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport
Quarterback Jake Plummer throws the ball against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 21, 2003 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS,IN – DECEMBER 21: Jake Plummer #16 of the Denver Broncos throws the ball against the Indianaplois Colts on December 21, 2003 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
John Elway holds the AFC Championship trophy after the Broncos defeated the New York Jets 23-10 in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 17, 1999 in Denver. Elway completed 31 passes for 356 yards and the Broncos took on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami where they won their second championship.
DENVER, : John Elway of the Denver Broncos holds AFC Championship trophy after the Broncos defeated the New York Jets 23-10 in the AFC Championship game 17 January in Denver. Elway completed 31 passes for 356 yards and the Broncos will meet the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl in Miami 31 January. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Quarterback John Elway is carried by teammates Ed McCaffrey and Bubby Brister after the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24 to win Super Bowl XXXII.
SAN DIEGO, : Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (C) is carried by teammates Ed McCaffrey (L) and Bubby Brister (R) after the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24 to win Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego, CA 25 January. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
Champ Bailey gets into position during the game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 20-17.
DENVER – DECEMBER 12: Champ Bailey #24 of the Denver Broncos gets into position during the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 20-17. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Champ Bailey
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen of the Denver Broncos holds up the trophy after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in January 1999. The Broncos defeated the Jets 23-10.
17 Jan 1999: Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen of the Denver Broncos holds up the trophy after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Jets 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Laforet /Allsport
Wide receiver Ed McCaffrey carries his reception downfield over a Seattle Seahawk defender at Mile High Stadium on Dec. 10, 1995. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 31-27.
10 Dec 1995: Wide receiver Ed McCaffrey #87 of the Denver Broncos carries his reception downfield over a Seattle Seahawk defender at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 31-27. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Allsport
Jason Elam kicks a field goal during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9, 2007 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos won 15-14.
ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 9: Jason Elam #1 of the Denver Broncos kicks a field goal during the game against the Buffalo Bills on September 9, 2007 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos won 15-14. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
Quarterback Jay Cutler delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders as the Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on Sept. 16, 2007.
DENVER – SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Jay Cutler #6 of the Denver Broncos delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders as the Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 16, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jay Cutler
Peyton Manning drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on Aug. 9, 2012 in Chicago. The Broncos defeated the Bears 31-3.
CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 09: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 9, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 31-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Peyton Manning
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas celebrates a third quarter touchdown reception with Peyton Manning at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on Sept. 29, 2013 in Denver.
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a third quarter touchdown reception with Peyton Manning #18 at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 29, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Quarterback Brock Osweiler in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on Sept. 29, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Eagles 52-20.
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 29, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Eagles 52-20. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Chad Kelly throws a pass during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Kelly earned the No. 2 QB spot after having a better performance than Paxton Lynch – who was later cut.
GLENDALE, AZ – AUGUST 30: Quarterback Chad Kelly #6 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
And now we enter the Case Keenum era in Broncos quarterback history. Here’s a photo from Keenum’s first time taking the field at Mile High. You can watch him and the Broncos take on the Seahawks Sunday at 2:25 p.m. on FOX31.
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 11: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)