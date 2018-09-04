Classic Broncos photos from the 1960s to today

DENVER —As the Broncos get ready for the 2018 season, we thought it would be fun to take a look back through classic photos of the team through the years.

These pictures span from the 1960s to today.

Let’s start with this picture from October 1968 of members of the Broncos sitting on the bench.

Quarterback John Elway was all smiles after scoring a touchdown during second half action in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. And, yes, the Broncos won.

Jason Elam, who was kicker for the Broncos for 15 seasons, is pictured here celebrating after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of the Broncos 31-28 win over the Oakland Raiders in December 1995.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in December 1990.

A beautiful day at Mile High Stadium in October 1998 as the Broncos defeated the Jaguars 37-24.

On Jan. 25, 1998 the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. This was Denver’s first league championship after suffering four previous Super Bowl losses, and snapped a 13-game losing streak for AFC teams in the Super Bowl

A Denver Broncos fan rides the mascot and flies a flag during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in 1996.

The Broncos won the game, 24-19.

Ed McCaffrey carries the football after making a catch during Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Broncos Country has no limits. This Broncos fan flew from Florida in December 1996 just to see John Elway play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Quarterback John Elway holds his new street sign after it was presented to him at a victory rally and parade at the City and County Building in Denver, following Super Bowl XXXII. Terrell Davis carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mile High Stadium in September 1995. The Broncos defeated the Redskins 38-31. Quarterback Jake Plummer throws the ball against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 21, 2003 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Elway holds the AFC Championship trophy after the Broncos defeated the New York Jets 23-10 in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 17, 1999 in Denver. Elway completed 31 passes for 356 yards and the Broncos took on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami where they won their second championship. Quarterback John Elway is carried by teammates Ed McCaffrey and Bubby Brister after the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24 to win Super Bowl XXXII. Champ Bailey gets into position during the game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 20-17. Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen of the Denver Broncos holds up the trophy after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in January 1999. The Broncos defeated the Jets 23-10. Wide receiver Ed McCaffrey carries his reception downfield over a Seattle Seahawk defender at Mile High Stadium on Dec. 10, 1995. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 31-27.

Jason Elam kicks a field goal during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9, 2007 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos won 15-14. Quarterback Jay Cutler delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders as the Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on Sept. 16, 2007. Peyton Manning drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on Aug. 9, 2012 in Chicago. The Broncos defeated the Bears 31-3.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas celebrates a third quarter touchdown reception with Peyton Manning at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on Sept. 29, 2013 in Denver.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on Sept. 29, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Eagles 52-20.