911 dispatcher who helped deliver baby escorts him to 1st day of kindergarten

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Kate Morrissey escorted Tavian Bane to his first day of kindergarten Tuesday. Tavian and some of his friends got a special ride to school in a patrol car.

It’s an important milestone because she was responsible for helping deliver Tavian into the world … she was on the phone working as a dispatcher at the time.

Tavian’s mom went into labor early and his dad called 911.

Tavian was born at home, thanks to Kate’s help.

RELATED: 911 dispatcher who helped deliver baby meets the boy 6 years later