× 8-year-old Windsor boy struck, killed by parade float identified

WINDSOR, Colo. — The young boy who was struck and killed by a Labor Day parade float was identified Tuesday as 8-year-old Brycen Zerby.

The incident happened near the end of the Windsor Harvest Festival parade Monday morning.

Zerby was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland with his parents. The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“The child and family are in our hearts right now. Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child,” Windsor police chief Rick Klimek said Monday.

Following the accident Monday, investigators were seen taking pictures of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck towing an advertisement for Generations, a Christian church in Greeley that is launching a Windsor location later this month.

The boy was a participant on the float, police said. Witnesses said Zerby was trying to get off the float when he fell and was run over.

Generations Church offered prayers and support for the family in a statement.

“The son of one of our families from Generations Church was involved in a tragic accident while serving at the Windsor Day Parade.

Our concentration, prayers and time are being given to the family, grieving their loss, and ours. Future outreach events are on hold, while we do that well, and until we can move forward with unity and wisdom. We and the family covet your prayers and support.

‘We are sincerely grateful for each person and organization reaching out. Because our priority is grieving with and caring for the family, we have no immediate news on public opportunities for support. We will be responding to emails sent to hello@wearegenerations.church as promptly as possible. Most importantly — please pray for the immediate family involved.”

The parade was halted after the incident. An online fundraising account has been set up to support the family.

FOX31 will cover Zerby’s vigil Tuesday evening.

The accident is under investigation.