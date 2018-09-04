17-year-old killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, the Loveland Police Department said.

Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of North Duffield Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a report of a person being shot.

The caller said the 17-year-old was not breathing and that the suspect had left the residence.

When officers and paramedics arrived, it was determined the boy was dead, police said.

Officers later found the 18-year-old male suspect. The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said.

Detectives were investigating what led to the shooting, but police said alcohol might be a contributing factor. The weapon was recovered, police said.

The names of the victim and the suspect were not released and no charges have been filed.

The victim was not enrolled in any schools in Loveland, police said.