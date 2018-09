ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A fast-moving wildfire in Routt County forced local authorities to issue pre-evacuation notices late Sunday.

According to Routt County Communications, the fire is burning south of Hayden at mile marker 4 on County Road 53.

One home was evacuated and “a few others” have been issued pre-evacuation notices, according to RCC.

RCC said crews would be working on containment Monday.

The fire is also known as the Irwin Fire.