Wildfire burning in Coal Creek Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning in the Coal Creek Canyon area near Highway 72 (also known as Coal Creek Canyon Road), authorities confirmed Monday.

According to Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire does not currently pose a serious threat to property.

Officials are expected to provide an update with the fire’s acreage later Monday.

Coal Creek Canyon is located in the northwest corner of Jefferson County near its borders with Boulder and Gilpin Counties.