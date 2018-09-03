Widespread power outage reported in northeast metro Denver

UPDATE: Around 1:30 p.m., United Power said power had been restored.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A local utilities company reported a widespread outage in northeastern Denver metro communities Monday.

United Power said customers in and around Commerce City, Henderson and Brighton are affected.

According to the company’s Facebook page, crews are currently responding to the problem.

United said it is also experiencing issues with its website and phone lines.

“Please know that we are working to restore this outage as quickly [and] as safely as possible,” it said on Facebook.

United said crews discovered a snake in a green utility box, which is what the company believes caused the outage.