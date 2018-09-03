Summer winds down at Aurora Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- As the summer winds down, so did the temperature on this Labor Day 2018 in Colorado.

But that did not stop hard-core beach goers from coming out to Aurora Reservoir to celebrate the day that honors workers.

Some folks had to stay on the job today to keep the reservoir up and running.

Normally, Aurora Reservoir on Labor Day is a very busy place with a parking lot capacity of 750 cars, that can tally to over 3,000 visitors at a time. Monday, the lot was only half full, as were the beaches as well.

Temperature is down, crowds down, good times up.