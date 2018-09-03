Chance of storms throughout week before weekend warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver area's weather pattern will include a chance for showers and thunderstorms during most of the upcoming week. A few storms will be possible during Labor Day evening across metro Denver. The better chance for rain will be to the south of Denver and across the southeast corner of the state. Showers could linger there into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Another round of late-day showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday as we cool into the 70s. The wettest day will be Wednesday, with a higher chance for rain and even cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The storms stick around on Thursday as well.

We finally dry out heading into the weekend, with more sunshine expected along with warmer temperatures back in the upper 80s.

