Robbery attempt fails as suspect fumbles gun, flees

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police are investigating an attempted robbery at an E-Cig of Denver store in Aurora.

The owner of the business says this happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and was all caught on camera.

In the video, the suspect walks up to the counter, and pulls out what the owner and employee later identified as an Airsoft, or BB gun.

As the footage continues, the suspect fumbles the gun, tries to hop the counter, but the employee picks up the weapon, forcing the suspect to take off running.

Anyone with information about this suspect is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.