Rash of truck thefts in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Caught on camera, thieves steal a family’s truck from their driveway. Now police are investigating a rash of truck thefts in an Aurora, near Tower Road and East Colfax.

Officers say criminals are particularly targeting diesel trucks, stealing mostly Ford and Dodge models. But this time the surveillance cameras caught the crooks in the act.

Bright taillights wash over Espana Way. A pair of criminals slowly drive down the street, scoping out their next victim.

“You just feel a cold chill over you,” Tom Debaillon said.

While Debaillon was asleep inside his home, thieves made fast work outside. A man popped the lock on the truck door, then hops in to get to work on the ignition switch.

“He jammed a screwdriver in and was able to start it, all within a matter of four minutes,” Debaillon said.

The crooks drove off in Debaillon’s diesel Silverado. Hours later, police located the truck. It was dumped in a parking lot, but it was in rough shape.

“They did a lot of damage to my rear tire, blew it up shredded it. They caused over 4,000 dollars in damage,” Debaillon said.

Debaillon posted on his neighborhood group app to warn others, only to find out he’s not the only victim.

“My neighbor had his vehicle stolen, his dash all broke up. I thought well, am I going to be next?” Robert Moisse said.

“There’s been a trend lately with pickups because of parts they can strip off of them,” Debaillon said.

Police told FOX 31, in the last three months in the Tower Road and Colfax area, there’s been six vehicle thefts. For Debaillon, he’s hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the video and help get them off the streets.

“That’s my end goal, is to see them in court and realize they made a big mistake,” Debaillon said.

Police said out of the top ten most stolen vehicles, six are trucks. Aurora Police provided this list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles.

Honda Accord

Honda Civic

Ford F250

Chevy Silverado

Ford F350

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Dodge Ram

Ford F150

GMC Sierra

Toyota Camry