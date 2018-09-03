Police: Michigan grandfather fatally stabbed after asking man to stop doing drugs in front of kids

UTICA, Mich. — Officers with the Shelby Township Police Department in Michigan say a suspect is in custody after fatally stabbing an elderly man on Saturday, WXYZ reported.

The grandfather was attending his grandchild’s first birthday when he reportedly approached a man on a porch doing drugs and asked him to stop.

There were young children at the park for the birthday celebration at the time.

The suspect then stood up and allegedly stabbed the victim at least 15 times, police say. About 10 officers and two ambulances were on the scene