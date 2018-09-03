× Minor hit by float in Windsor Harvest Festival parade

WINDSOR, Colo. — A minor was struck by a float during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade Monday morning, according to officials with the local fire department.

The minor was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Aerial images of the scene showed investigators taking pictures of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck towing an advertisement for Generations, a Christian church in Greeley that is launching a Windsor location later this month.

There is no update on the person’s condition.

The situation is under investigation.

More details are expected from the town of Windsor shortly. This article will be updated once that information is released.