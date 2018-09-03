× Golden woman sentenced to prison in infant’s death

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison for the 2016 death of her infant boy.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said Bethany Joy Smith, of Golden, was given a 17-year sentence and will also serve a mandatory five-year parole on completion of her prison sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty on June 29 to negligent child abuse causing death and first-degree assault.

On May 20, 2016, first responders were called to Smith’s home at 34 Lookout Mountain Circle where they found 3-month-old Skylar unresponsive.

Efforts to revive the child were not successful.

Authorities said the baby died from blunt-force head trauma. He had also suffered a broken arm and broken rib.

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved,” Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir said. “It is unconscionable for anyone to inflict such devastating injuries on an infant. When a mother kills her child, prison is only a small measure of justice.”