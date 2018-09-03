Crews make progress on 2 small Rocky Mountain National Park fires; trail, campsite closures lifted

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Crews made progress on two small fires in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend and trail and campsite closures have been lifted.

Both fires likely started Thursday after a storm with lightning moved through the northern Colorado park, officials said.

Managers decided to suppress the fires because of heavy, dry fuel loads in the areas and the potential for extreme fire growth.

Park officials said the Forest Canyon Fire burned 6 acres and is 80 percent contained. It is burning below Trail Ridge Road between Rock Cut and Forest Canyon Overlook.

A Type 1 Chinook helicopter dropped water on the lower second of the fire bordering Forest Canyon, which has not burned in the past 800 years.

The Mirror Fire is fully controlled. It burned in a remote northern section of the park and burned about one-tenth of an acre.

Trail and backcountry campsite closures have been lifted from the Mirror Lake area. Upper Beaver Meadows Road has reopened.

Trail Ridge Road is open, but visitors might see smoke from the Forest Canyon Fire.