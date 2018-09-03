Mild Labor Day with chance of rain, thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a mild Labor Day morning in Denver and along the Front Range.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s in Denver with a dry start followed by a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

In Fort Collins, it will be a dry morning for the Fortitude 10K with a 30 percent chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will start in the upper 50s then warm to a high of 77 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 50 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms and snow on the higher peaks with highs ranging from 55 to 75 degrees.

The southern mountains will have rain and snow on the higher peaks on Monday morning.

Monsoon moisture continues to stream into Colorado the rest of the week.

It will be a typical pattern, with mostly dry mornings followed by 20 percent to 30 percent chances for afternoon rain and thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs in the 70s during the week.

It will be drier and warmer for the weekend.

