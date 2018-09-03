Broncos Coach’s Show kicks off the 2018 season

DENVER — The countdown to kickoff is on! There are just 136 hours until the Broncos season 2018 brings football excitement back to the Mile High.

You can imagine how the Broncos must be feeling as they’re ready to start anew.

To that end we’re taking you into the Broncos Zone with Coach Vance Joseph.

We’ll be picking Coach Joseph’s brain every Monday through the NFL season and you can watch live on our website.

The season opener will air right here on FOX31 on Sept. 9 as our Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.