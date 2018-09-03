× Boy dies after being hit by float in Windsor parade

WINDSOR, Colo. — A boy struck by a float during a parade in Windsor Monday morning has died, the Windsor Police Department said.

The incident happened near the end of the Windsor Harvest Festival parade. The child was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland alongside his parents. The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“The child and family are in our hearts right now. Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child,” said Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek.

Aerial images of the scene showed investigators taking pictures of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck towing an advertisement for Generations, a Christian church in Greeley that is launching a Windsor location later this month.

The boy was a participant on the float, police said.

The parade was immediately canceled following the incident.

The situation is under investigation.