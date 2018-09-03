× Bear tranquilized, relocated from neighborhood in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Authorities responded to a bear in a Westminster neighborhood Monday morning.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the black bear was spotted running around in the area of 133rd Avenue and Huron Street. Photos appear to show the bear was in a backyard.

“Our wildlife officers were able to catch up with it, tranquilize it and are now in the process of relocating it down in the Pike National Forest,” a CPW spokesman said.

CPW said it would be able to provide more details once wildlife officers have finished relocating the bear.