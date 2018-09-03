× 2 inmates captured after escaping from Cañon City prison

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Two inmates were captured after escaping from a prison in Cañon City, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Monday.

CDOC said around 9:30 a.m. Monday, inmates George Roloff and Luke Tanner escaped from the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility on the west side of town.

“Upon discovery of the escape, local law enforcement was immediately notified and captured both offenders shortly after the escape,” CDOC said.

Roloff is serving time for a number of menacing and extortion charges out of Mesa County. Tanner is in prison for a robbery in the city and county of Denver, contraband introduction in Lincoln County, and escape and substance abuse in Fremont County, according to CDOC.

CDOC did not say how the men escaped. The agency thanked local law enforcement for its help during the incident.

The Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is a different facility from the nearby “supermax” federal prison in Florence.