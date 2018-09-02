Thousands pack Broncos Stadium for 6th annual BroncosFIT 7K and Expo

DENVER — Thousands of people packed Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday for the 6th annual Broncos FIT 7K walk and run.

FOX31 and Channel 2 were proud sponsors of the event. The FOX31 Morning News team of Kirk Yuhnke, Meagan O’Halloran, Greg Dutra, Sam Boik, and Drew Engelbart were there along with Miles the Mascot and the Pinpoint Weather Beast.

The 7-kilometer (about 4.35 mile) run started at 8:30 a.m. with waves being released every five minutes. Runners started from the stadium before going through the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood.

The run finished inside the stadium with participants finishing at the 50-yard line.

The expo, which was inside the stadium, featured health screenings and family friendly activities. In addition to Miles, players and cheerleaders were also in attendance to meet fans.

The expo also provided a unique opportunity for fans to walk on the field at Broncos Stadium.