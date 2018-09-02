Suspect sought in fatal shooting outside Aurora 7-Eleven

AURORA, Colo. — An early afternoon shooting left one person dead in Aurora on Sunday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, at roughly 1:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Potomac Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the shooting had occurred outside of a nearby 7-11 at 13690 E. Alameda Ave.

Several victims had made their way to the hospital for treatment of apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims has been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are working to identify who is responsible for the shooting.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

The deceased victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date, after family has been notified.