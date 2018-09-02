2 transported after early morning shooting outside hookah bar in Denver

DENVER -- Two people were transported after an early morning shooting outside a hookah bar in Denver on Sunday morning, according to Denver police.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at The Golden Pyramid Social Club near corner of East Hampden Avenue and South Galena Street, police said.
Police did not have updates on the conditions of the victims.
It is unknown if there is a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update with the latest.
39.653678 -104.869049AlertMe