2 transported after early morning shooting outside hookah bar in Denver

DENVER -- Two people were transported after an early morning shooting outside a hookah bar in Denver on Sunday morning, according to Denver police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at The Golden Pyramid Social Club near corner of East Hampden Avenue and South Galena Street, police said.

Shell casings are all over the place outside the Golden Pyramid Club off Hampden and Galena. We’re told at least 2 people were shot here around 3AM. No information on a potential suspect. @channel2kwgn @KDVR pic.twitter.com/VDYY1U9G9S — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) September 2, 2018

Police did not have updates on the conditions of the victims.

It is unknown if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update with the latest.