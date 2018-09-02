Mail thief caught on doorbell camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A neighborhood is being credited with helping catch a mail thief. A woman’s Ring doorbell caught the man red handed in Ruby Hill.

She asked neighbors for help and the came through. Moments after the man stepped on a porch, a ring doorbell alerted Diana Chadwick.

That alert prompted Chadwick to check to see who’d been at her home in the Ruby Hill neighborhood. Chadwick said, “When I did, I had the pleasure of seeing somebody looking in my window and then reaching into my mailbox." The video show a man grab a package – a 23 and Me test kit – and casually walk away.

Chadwick told FOX31, "It made me kind of go 'ahhhh,' cause I bought the Ring doorbell for that purpose but I couldn’t do anything about until I got off work."

Chadwick called police and alerted her neighbors through her Next Door app. Trevor Dunn didn’t see the next door alert, but lives near where mail was stolen.

Dunn said, "My first question - 'how do I, without having a P.O. box, secure my proper mailing area'?"

Many of Chadwick’s neighbors had questions, too, and comments. She tells us one of them saw the video and identified the man, who she says was cited by police. Chadwick tells us she was surprised – and pleased neighbors helped id the man.

Kayci Dunn, says there have been a lot of break ins in the area. Mail thefts? Not so much.

Dunn told us, “It’s alarming but its nice to know that our community is working together to stop it." Chadwick tells us police tell her the video was instrumental in identifying the man.

While she did not get her DNA test kit back, there’s at least some satisfaction, she says, that this guy got caught.

In this story, we blurred the man’s face out since police have not released his name. Postal police have told us in the past if you are going to receive expensive packages, or sensitive information you may want to try to have those things delivered to a post office to try and protect yourself.