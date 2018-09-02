× Labor Day forecast looking cool, cloudy with scattered showers

Clouds will linger over the Front Range this evening, with a few spotty showers not out of the question for portions of the Eastern Plains. Fog will settle in overnight as temperatures dropping into the mid-50s to start the day on Monday.

The Labor Day forecast is looking cloudy and cool, as highs will stay in the low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible as early as 9-10 a.m. in the Denver metro area, staying in the forecast throughout the midday and afternoon hours.

The unseasonably cool temperatures will continue throughout the upcoming work week, with highs in the 70s through Friday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each and every afternoon.

Changes will start to move in by the upcoming weekend. Expect sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the 80s.

