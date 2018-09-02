It’s ‘kind of a shock:’ Wisconsin co-workers learn they’re father and son

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A friendship between two co-workers at a Wisconsin business turned into an unexpected family reunion when a man discovered his friend was actually his biological father.

Nathan Boos said that he was adopted at birth and never knew who his biological parents where.

“Growing up I always knew that I was adopted, it just never crossed my mind that I would ever find my parents,” Boos told WEAU-TV.

Although Boos’ adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were – they never told him because he never asked. Until one day his adoptive mother told him that they were friends on Facebook and pointed out that his biological father is a truck driver, just like him.

“She just went on my Facebook and went through my friends list and brought up his picture and I said get out of here,” Boos said.

It turns out that man was Robert Degaro, who has worked with Boos at Rock Solid Transport in Chippewa Falls, Wis., for the past two years.

“He messaged me on Facebook one day and asked me if I knew his biological mother and I’m like yeah that’s my ex-wife, and I about fell out of my seat. I’m like oh my god,” Degaro said.

Degaro told WEAU that the choice to give Boos up for adoption was a difficult one caused by financial stress.

“It’s still kind of a shock and there’s days I’m not sure exactly what to say or how to act,” Degaro said. “I mean, he is my son but we didn’t have that father son relationship growing up and then we became working partners before we knew who we really were.”

“Back then I wasn’t much of a dad,” Degaro added. “His biological mom had chosen the adoptive parents and like he said, because they were somewhat related, distant cousins I believe, but I didn’t know that.”

Both men say they’re excited to continue growing the friendship they already had.

“We’re just taking one day at a time, one mile at a time as we say,” Boos said.