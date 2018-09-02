× Isolated showers, cooler temperatures continue through the holiday weekend

Our stretch of unsettled weather will continue on Sunday, with the chance for isolated showers this afternoon. Some storms may be strong, producing damaging wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will max out in the low 80s.

Expect extra cloud cover for Labor Day on Monday, with highs making it into the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible, mainly during the midday and afternoon hours.

As we head back to work on Tuesday, scattered showers will be possible, mainly during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures will continue to dip, maxing out in the upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Changes will start to move in by Wednesday, with highs only making it into the low 70s. Afternoon showers will remain possible both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as temperatures stay well below average.

Sunshine will move back into the Front Range Friday and Saturday as temperatures jump back into the mid-to-upper 90s.

