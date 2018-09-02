Fort Collins police arrest man suspected of killing neighborhood cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Fort Collins police recently arrested a man they say killed his own cat and are now investigating if that's the only animal he's harmed.

Missing cat posters are popping up all over the neighborhood near the suspect's home.

One cat was stolen from the front yard and many fear the same man is to blame.

Pet owners living along Stanford Road are disturbed to learn a man down their street is accused of abusing cats.

Fort Collins police were called to the home of 24-year-old Bryan Hackleman last week on a report of animal cruelty.

Through their investigation, police searched Hackleman's home and found a dead cat that they say had obvious signs of abuse. Hackleman was arrested.

Now, police are concerned Hackleman may have hurt other animals. The suspect recently bonded out of jail. If you have any information on these missing animal cases, call Larimer County Crime Stoppers.

FOX31 reporter Kristin Haubrich will have more on this story and the suspect on FOX31 News at 9.