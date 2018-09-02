Florida officer purchases pants, shoes for a man without any

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida police officer decided to take matters into her own hands after a report of a man walking down a street without any pants or shoes.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking down a highway without any pants or shoes, so the officer in Winter Haven, Flordia decided to purchase some shoes and pants for the man.

And when the man needed help getting the shoes on – she helped tie the laces up for him. And it was all caught on camera.

The Winter Haven Police Department shared pictures of the good deed on its Facebook page writing, “We see a problem – we solve the problem. Thank you ma’am. Job Well Done!”