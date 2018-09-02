Colorful crosswalks in RiNo hope to improve safety in Denver neighborhood

DENVER — A new art installation in Denver’s River North Arts District is serving a unique purpose – a colorful crosswalk upgrade designed with safety in mind.

The crosswalk sits in the heart of Denver’s RiNo Arts District at the intersection of 26th and Larimer streets.

It’s part of a major art festival called the Crush Walls Mural Festival that begins on Monday. The festival will paint new murals on buildings in the area.

But one local artist wanted to transform the crosswalks to make sure driver’s can’t miss them.

“Last year, there were 92 pedestrians killed across the state, the most in more than a decade. This artist is hoping this splash of color makes people slow down,” said Carlo DeLuca who runs the festival.

“People do walk around and I think if you kind of take a look around, people aren’t jaywalking, so I think it did it’s job.”

The Crush Walls Mural Festival is completely free.