Broncos cut Paxton Lynch, claim quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos cut quarterback Paxton Lynch on Sunday after they claimed former Washington Redskins quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers, the team announced on Sunday.

“Vance and I met with Paxton this morning and informed him that it’s best for everyone to make this move,” Broncos GM John Elway said in a statement. “We appreciate all of Paxton’s hard work as a Bronco, and we wish him well in the future.”

The move comes one day after the Broncos decided to keep Lynch on their 53 man roster on Saturday.

Since being drafted with the 26th overall pick in 2016, Lynch has played five games (four starts), going 1-3 with 702 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

After last season’s carousel at the position in which three players — Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Lynch — started, the Broncos signed Case Keenum during the offseason.

During the preseason, things got worse for Lynch as he turned in more dismal performances that led to him being demoted to the No. 3 quarterback behind seventh-round draft pick Chad Kelly.

Hogan, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Stanford by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was released by the Chiefs ahead of the 2016 season and later signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Hogan was traded to the Redskins and was waived by Washington during the final roster cuts on Saturday.