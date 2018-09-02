× Body believed to be that of missing hiker retrieved from Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — The body believed to be that of a man reported missing when he failed to return from a hike in Rocky Mountain National Park was recovered Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the park.

Jens “Jay” Yambert’s body was retrieved by helicopter and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. Positive identification will be released following a completion of an autopsy.

On Friday, Aug. 31, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members found Yambert west of Keplinger’s Couloir, below the Homestretch, at 12,600 feet in elevation.

On Saturday, team members performed a technical lower down approximately 50 feet of extremely steep terrain just west of Keplinger’s couloir. Yambert, 60, was lowered to a rock shelf area that was safer for long line operations via helicopter.

Initial investigations on scene indicate that the hiker from Urbana, Illinois took a 200 foot fall and appears to have died instantly.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified by a family member that Yambert was overdue. His rental car was found at a trailhead Tuesday night by park staff.

It was unknown what Yambert’s planned destination or route was. After learning about the search for Yambert, park staff heard from visitors who saw Yambert on Monday morning, Aug. 27, along the Keyhole Route.

Visitors indicated that the weather was poor with ice, sleet, rain, and strong winds.