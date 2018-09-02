Aurora woman battling rare form of cancer; roughly two dozen cases documented

AURORA, Colo. — Sherry and Vernon Johle have been married for 38 years, but the scarce time left together will likely be measured in moments.

“You know it’s not a good prognosis to be honest with you… but you never know,” Vernon Johle said.

After a checkup, neurologists found a tumor in Sherry’s brain. She was diagnosed with Anapestic Large TCell PCNSL of the brain. Doctors say there’s only been about two dozen cases ever diagnosed.

“Just trying to stay positive about it saying it is what it is,” Sherry Johle said. “Just got to have faith.”

“That was really hard to swallow,” Vernon said. “I did a lot of Googling, but you don’t find a lot of information on something that rare.”

Sherry starts chemotherapy soon, and the doctors handling the case are reaching out to experts to create a unique treatment plan. In the meantime, the family is focusing on raising money for this treatment, and for research.

“There’s little known about it, and we need to raise awareness, not only for her, but for the next cancer patient that may come up positive with this,” said the couple’s nephew, Randall Culp.