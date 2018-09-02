About 1,000 workers lose Colorado Springs call center jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 1,000 workers have lost jobs in Colorado Springs since Dec. 31 as some of the city’s call centers have moved operations elsewhere, including overseas.

However, The Gazette reported Sunday that the cuts come as other centers are expanding there despite a tight labor market.

The federal government provides training and financial help for workers who lose their jobs as a result of imports or a shift in production or services to foreign country. State and local officials filed petitions for help for two of the companies, StarTek and Wide Open West.

According to the petitions, the eliminated StarTek jobs were being moved to the Philippines and possibly Honduras and the jobs at Wide Open West were moving to Nicaragua and Alabama.