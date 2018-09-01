× Wildfire sends up smoke near Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colorado — A small wildfire was burning near Loveland Saturday.

The fire was south of Horsetooth on Milner Mountain Loveland Fire Rescue Operations Chief Greg Ward said. It was about 4 acres in size as of noon.

There were multiple agencies on the scene along with fire fighting aircraft working to control the fire. Twenty-five firefighters were there and another 20 were on the way.

There are homes in the area but none were threatened, so there were no evacuations ordered.

Responding agencies included:

Loveland Fire Rescue

Poudre Fire Authority

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Front Range Fire Rescue

Larimer County Emergency Operations

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.