Wildfire sends up smoke near Loveland
LARIMER COUNTY, Colorado — A small wildfire was burning near Loveland Saturday.
The fire was south of Horsetooth on Milner Mountain Loveland Fire Rescue Operations Chief Greg Ward said. It was about 4 acres in size as of noon.
There were multiple agencies on the scene along with fire fighting aircraft working to control the fire. Twenty-five firefighters were there and another 20 were on the way.
There are homes in the area but none were threatened, so there were no evacuations ordered.
Responding agencies included:
- Loveland Fire Rescue
- Poudre Fire Authority
- Berthoud Fire Protection District
- Front Range Fire Rescue
- Larimer County Emergency Operations
This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.
