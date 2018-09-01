× Unsettled weather, seasonal temps continue through rest of holiday weekend

A few scattered showers will linger across the state as the day ends on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to filter in overnight, with areas of thick fog to start the day on Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Sunday’s forecast will be very similar to Saturday, with a quiet morning and clouds gradually building. We’ll hit our afternoon high in the low 80s early in the afternoon, with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible for the second half of the day. A few storms will be strong, producing damaging wind and frequent lightning.

Our unsettled weather will remain for Monday, with highs staying in the low 80s. Expect a quiet, but cloudy start to the morning with afternoon scattered thunderstorms possible.

This weather pattern will stay with us Wednesday and Thursday, but expect additional cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Highs during the middle of the week will only make it into the mid-to-upper 70s.

A change looks to move in by Friday and Saturday, as drier weather settles in. Highs will return to the mid-to-upper 80s for the end of the work week and upcoming weekend, which is near average for early September.

