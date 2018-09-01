× Man arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after fatal auto-pedestrian Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence Friday night in Westminster.

According to the Westminster Police Department, a 15-year-old male was crossing Wadsworth Parkway illegally (against a red light) in the crosswalk at 100th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. A vehicle driving southbound struck the teen, who was found deceased at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver did not stop and continued south on Wadsworth. A witnessed helped officers in finding the suspect a few blocks away.

Officers arrested Elliot Hayden Bond, 25, on driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to notify police of an accident — hit and run, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident with death — hit and run.

WPD says Bond was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The teen’s identity is not being released.