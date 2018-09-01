Lynch, Booker stay as Broncos trim roster to 53

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have trimmed their active roster to the NFL-mandated 53, the team announced Saturday. 35 players were waived or released. Three players were placed on reserve lists.

Quarterback Paxton Lynch remains on the team, as does running back Devontae Booker — a decision that has drawn some criticism from fans online.

Running back Phillip Lindsay — a former CU Buffalo — made the roster alongside Alexander Johnson, giving Denver a total of 22 college free agents who have made the roster out of training camp since 1997.

The following players were waived: LB Zaire Anderson, WR Bryce Bobo, WR Mark Chapman, WR River Cracraft, WR John Diarse, T Austin Fleer, RB De’Angelo Henderson, OLB Jeff Holland, CB Michael Hunter, T Leon Johnson, CB Brendan Langley, WR Jordan Leslie, DT Cashaud Lyons, S Trey Marshall, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DE DeQuinton Osborne, TE Brian Parker, NT Kyle Peko, G Jeremiah Poutasi, OLB Marcus Rush, OL Austin Schlottmann, OLB Antonio Simmons, CB C.J. Smith, TE Austin Traylor, WR DeAndrew White, DE DeShawn Williams and RB Dave Williams.

Guard J.J. Dielman, tackle Andreas Knappe, safety Jordan Moore and cornerback Marcus Rios were listed as waived/injured.

Wide receiver Carlos Henderson was also waived. The Broncos noted he spent the preseason designated as reserve/did not report.

Clinton McDonald, Cyrus Kouandjio and Shamarko Thomas were released.

Troy Fumagalli and Jerrol Garcia-Williams are on injured reserve lists and will not be eligible to return this season.

“Wide receiver Jordan Taylor, who did not recover from hip surgery in time to participate in the preseason, was designated as Physically Unable to Perform. Taylor will be eligible to return to practice after six weeks of the regular season. At that point, the Broncos will have three weeks to decide whether to place Taylor on the active roster or on injured reserve,” the Broncos said via its website.

The Broncos said they may establish a practice squad of 10 players beginning Sunday at 11 a.m.

1,184 players are losing their jobs around the NFL. A few of them will end up playing for other teams.

The Broncos open the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 9. Watch the game on FOX31.